The Blaine County Fair is sticking with tradition, and it works!

CAREY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With fair season now underway here in southern Idaho, one County Fair has been sticking to what works for over half a century.

Up in Blaine County, the city of Carey plays host to the County Fair every year.

While most of the fairs in southern Idaho feature big music acts, PRCA rodeo competition and carnival rides. Up in Carey, the original purpose of the County Fair lives on as strong as ever.

As the original purpose of a County Fair was to give budding agriculture professionals an opportunity to hone their skills in the 4-H world.

And for fair officials up in Blaine County, what worked then; continues to work today. And there is no need for all those bells and whistles.

“Exactly, and we like it. That’s why we like it here (Carey) and we try to keep it grounded and it’s mainly for the kids and the community and anybody else that wants to come. A lot of people just drive through, and they’ll stop and go ‘oh my gosh… look at this little county fair’ and they really enjoy it,” said Blaine County Fair Board Member, Laurie Fiscus.

The Blaine County Fair kicked off on Monday with vendor set-up and 4-H animal registration, as well as a few competitions to keep on schedule.

If you would like to see everything that is happening at the 2023, Click Here.

The Blaine County Fair wraps up this Saturday on the 12th.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.