Countdown to Kickoff: Ayers looks to guide Valley back to 8-man prominence

HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a seven-year break, Brian Ayers is back as the head football coach at Valley High School.

Ayers takes over for Ryon Jarvis, who succeeded Ayers back in 2015. The Vikings only won one game last season in their return to 8-man football. Having a year of experience in the tough 1A DI Snake River Conference will help Valley compete.

“This team’s been super young forever, the last couple of years, I mean just due to numbers, we were playing with freshmen and sophomores,” Ayers said. “Well, now those freshmen and sophomores are now juniors and seniors, so we have a really good junior class coming through, they’re going to blend well with our senior group.”

Two of those juniors, Josh Hardy and Drake Jones, will battle it out to be the Vikings quarterback this fall. Hardy is a stronger runner, while Jones is more of a typical passer.

Whoever is under center, senior lineman Daniel Juarez will be one of the team leaders.

He’ll be reminding his teammates of their motto this season, “Together we are one.”

“(We have) A lot of goals, one of them, try to get out of the slump that we’ve been in in the past, but keep working every day, get better,” Juarez said. “Playing as a group, being together, not turning on each other.”

