Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Countdown to Kickoff: Ayers looks to guide Valley back to 8-man prominence

The Vikings have only won two games in the last three seasons
Countdown to Kickoff: Ayers looks to guide Valley back to 8-man prominence
Countdown to Kickoff: Ayers looks to guide Valley back to 8-man prominence(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:23 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a seven-year break, Brian Ayers is back as the head football coach at Valley High School.

Ayers takes over for Ryon Jarvis, who succeeded Ayers back in 2015. The Vikings only won one game last season in their return to 8-man football. Having a year of experience in the tough 1A DI Snake River Conference will help Valley compete.

“This team’s been super young forever, the last couple of years, I mean just due to numbers, we were playing with freshmen and sophomores,” Ayers said. “Well, now those freshmen and sophomores are now juniors and seniors, so we have a really good junior class coming through, they’re going to blend well with our senior group.”

Two of those juniors, Josh Hardy and Drake Jones, will battle it out to be the Vikings quarterback this fall. Hardy is a stronger runner, while Jones is more of a typical passer.

Whoever is under center, senior lineman Daniel Juarez will be one of the team leaders.

He’ll be reminding his teammates of their motto this season, “Together we are one.”

“(We have) A lot of goals, one of them, try to get out of the slump that we’ve been in in the past, but keep working every day, get better,” Juarez said. “Playing as a group, being together, not turning on each other.”

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man passes away after drowning at popular recreation spot in Southern Idaho
Man passes away after drowning at popular recreation spot in Southern Idaho
A Twin Falls man is dead, while a Jerome man is charged with a felony, following a fatal crash...
Twin Falls man dies, Jerome man is arrested after fatal crash
High speed pursuit in Twin Falls County ends with one in custody Monday night
High speed pursuit in Twin Falls County ends with one in custody Monday night
Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred just after 10:30 a.m....
Filer man dies after semi versus motorcycle accident near Jerome airport
Three teenagers from Utah in a 2022 Ford Bronco, traveling west on I84 near mile marker 209...
Multi-vehicle accident on WB I84 near mile marker 209 slows traffic during afternoon commute

Latest News

Carlie “CJ” Latta announced her decision on social media Monday
Minico point guard commits to Utah State
Carlie “CJ” Latta announced her decision on social media Monday
Minico point guard commits to Utah State
Tigers looking to bounce back under new coach
Countdown to Kickoff: Bishop takes reigns at Jerome
Boise State land highest-ranked commit in program history.
Burley’s Gatlin Bair commits to Boise State