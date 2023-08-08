Countdown to Kickoff: Bishop takes reigns at Jerome

Jerome, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome Tigers look to play a little better than they did last season.

After going 0-9 in 2022, former Kimberly Head Coach Rich Bishop takes over.

He returned to his alma mater last season as an assistant after spending 24 years coaching at Kimberly High School. He said it’s exciting to be back in Jerome.

“An exciting opportunity for me, you never know if you’ll get the chance to coach at the alma mater, especially after 24 years somewhere else, to have an opportunity to come back here is a special thing,” Bishop said. “We’re hoping to get some things going and get the ship turned around and headed in the right direction.”

Bishop and the rest of the Jerome coaching staff know the challenge they are facing. Bishop wants to bring a winning mentality and culture to the program.

“Anytime you’re trying to get a program going, it’s about establishing culture and hard work,” Bishop said. “Our core values this year are relentless effort, competitive excellence, and unconquerable character, and those three things can lead a long way in life, and especially on the football field.”

The Tigers ran the triple option last year, but coach Bishop says their variety will be a strength this year.

You can catch the Tigers in action week one, August 25, at Gooding, at 7 p.m.

