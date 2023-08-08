Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Countdown to Kickoff: Bishop takes reigns at Jerome

The Tigers are coming off an 0-9 season
Tigers looking to bounce back under new coach
Tigers looking to bounce back under new coach(KMVT)
By Kole Emplit
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:44 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jerome, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome Tigers look to play a little better than they did last season.

After going 0-9 in 2022, former Kimberly Head Coach Rich Bishop takes over.

He returned to his alma mater last season as an assistant after spending 24 years coaching at Kimberly High School. He said it’s exciting to be back in Jerome.

“An exciting opportunity for me, you never know if you’ll get the chance to coach at the alma mater, especially after 24 years somewhere else, to have an opportunity to come back here is a special thing,” Bishop said. “We’re hoping to get some things going and get the ship turned around and headed in the right direction.”

Bishop and the rest of the Jerome coaching staff know the challenge they are facing. Bishop wants to bring a winning mentality and culture to the program.

“Anytime you’re trying to get a program going, it’s about establishing culture and hard work,” Bishop said. “Our core values this year are relentless effort, competitive excellence, and unconquerable character, and those three things can lead a long way in life, and especially on the football field.”

The Tigers ran the triple option last year, but coach Bishop says their variety will be a strength this year.

You can catch the Tigers in action week one, August 25, at Gooding, at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man passes away after drowning at popular recreation spot in Southern Idaho
Man passes away after drowning at popular recreation spot in Southern Idaho
A Twin Falls man is dead, while a Jerome man is charged with a felony, following a fatal crash...
Twin Falls man dies, Jerome man is arrested after fatal crash
High speed pursuit in Twin Falls County ends with one in custody Monday night
High speed pursuit in Twin Falls County ends with one in custody Monday night
Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred just after 10:30 a.m....
Filer man dies after semi versus motorcycle accident near Jerome airport
Three teenagers from Utah in a 2022 Ford Bronco, traveling west on I84 near mile marker 209...
Multi-vehicle accident on WB I84 near mile marker 209 slows traffic during afternoon commute

Latest News

Boise State land highest-ranked commit in program history.
Burley’s Gatlin Bair commits to Boise State
Boise State land highest-ranked commit in program history.
Burley’s Gatlin Bair commits to Boise State
Sebastian Reynoso-Jimenez will play pro ball in his home country
Former CSI men’s basketball player to play professionally in Mexico
Brandon Oloumou played high school basketball in New Mexico
CSI men’s basketball signs 6-foot-10 center