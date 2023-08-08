“Hands On” pottery studio celebrates 20 years in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hands On is a paint-your-own pottery studio, that has canvas, clay making, and clay throwing classes, that adds up for a fun time.

The store will be celebrating its 20th anniversary for many to enjoy, starting with morning mimosas and fuses glass making at 11, kid’s magic tricks and treats at 4, then a painted red-carpet event for the community in the evening.

“I just wanted to have fun, so I thought ladies in the morning, if you’re not working, let’s have a mimosa, and then for the kids, who doesn’t love magic tricks,” owner Ashley Dubois said. “Then at night come out dressed up and have a good time for a good cause.”

Dubois has been the owner of Hands On for the last seven years, after acquiring it from Robin Dober, and Dober couldn’t be happier to see how the business has grown.

“It’s so amazing when I first opened the studio, I was surprised at the number of people who came and told me this would never work, and so I want to say to them hey, we did it, and it is super exciting,” Dober said.

These two have helped create a fantastic business in the community that many enjoy, and they’re appreciative as well.

“To the community, thank you for 20 wonderful years, it is hard and we’re so glad to still be here through pandemics and the 2008 downfall, just thank you for supporting us,” Dubois said.

The celebration is on September 15 and will be a short fee to attend all the fun, with proceeds going towards the Buhl music booster club.

