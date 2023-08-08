Juvenile dies after being hit by a car in Canyon County

CALDWELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A juvenile has died after being hit by a car in Canyon County.

The accident happened Sunday night, just before midnight on Karcher Road at Indiana Avenue.

A 20-year-old Wilder man driving a Jeep Liberty was headed west on Karcher, when a child running southbound on Indiana, crossed the lane of travel at the intersection.

The jeep struck the juvenile and the juvenile died, according to KBOI.

The intersection was blocked for three hours.

ISP continues to investigate.

