Minico point guard commits to Utah State

Carlie “CJ” Latta announced her decision on social media Monday
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:25 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Rising Minico senior point guard Carlie Latta will play collegiate basketball in Utah.

Latta, who holds the Idaho 4A state tournament scoring record, announced her intentions to play college basketball at Utah State on social media Monday.

Latta averaged 25 points a game for the Spartans her junior season, helping Minico to a conference title and a state tournament appearance.

Utah State only won four games during their 2022-2023, but did add former CSI point guard Livia Knapp this past offseason.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

