Minico point guard commits to Utah State

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Rising Minico senior point guard Carlie Latta will play collegiate basketball in Utah.

Latta, who holds the Idaho 4A state tournament scoring record, announced her intentions to play college basketball at Utah State on social media Monday.

Super excited to announce my commitment to Utah State University! Thank you to God, my family, friends, teammates, and my coaches for helping me throughout this process! pic.twitter.com/iMjRfVN597 — carlie latta (@carlie_latta) August 7, 2023

Latta averaged 25 points a game for the Spartans her junior season, helping Minico to a conference title and a state tournament appearance.

Utah State only won four games during their 2022-2023, but did add former CSI point guard Livia Knapp this past offseason.

