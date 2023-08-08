Advertise with Us
“And Then There Were None” opens Thursday

Rise and Shine Interview "And Then There Were None"
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:13 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —”And Then There Were None” a play based on the Agatha Christie novel opens on Thursday at the Orpheum Theater.

Director of the play Alexandra Nelson joined KMVTs Rise and Shine to speak about the production. To learn more about the play and its production you can watch the full interview by clicking the play button up above.

