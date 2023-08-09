Advertise with Us
3-month-old dies after being left in hot car, police say

Investigators confirm the infant’s mother got out of the car with her 4-year-old child, and the baby was left behind. (KTRK via CNN)
By KTRK Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:59 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HOUSTON (KTRK) - An investigation into the death of a 3-month-old boy is underway after police say his mother left him in a hot car in Houston.

Police are still trying to nail down a timeline of how long the baby was left alone Tuesday in a car in the parking lot of the Harris Center for Mental Health and Intellectual Developmental Disability. They are also trying to figure out if the car was running and if this was possibly an intentional act.

Investigators confirm the infant’s mother got out of the car with her 4-year-old child, and the baby was left behind.

As the mother was leaving, police say she noticed her unresponsive son in the car and took him into the clinic. The baby was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Assistant Police Chief Yasar Bashir says any possible charges depend on the autopsy report and what the investigation reveals.

According to state law, it is a misdemeanor to leave a child younger than 7 alone in a car for more than five minutes.

“Here’s the thing: from time to time, we have incidents like this, which should never happen. Especially in the summertime, you should never leave a child unattended,” Bashir said.

