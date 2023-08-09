Advertise with Us
Countdown to Kickoff: Lighthouse Christian will stretch the field

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:27 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Lighthouse Christian football program will play its 2023 season under a new coach.

It’s a familiar theme for the Lions, Logan Bosma becomes the fourth Lighthouse coach in four years. Bosma is a former Lion football player himself and was on the Lighthouse coaching staff as the offensive coordinator in 2020.

Bosma inherits a team with nine returning seniors that made the playoffs last year, despite having a 3-7 record.

This year Lighthouse is ready to make a bigger splash in the 1A DI Snake River Conference.

One of the returning seniors is quarterback Justice Schrader. He threw for over 1,700 yards and scored 28 overall touchdowns last fall.

“We’re going to be electric, we’re going to explosive, we’re going to take shots down the field, we’re going to run it down your throat, we’re going to try to dominate the game,” Schrader said.

“I love the word explosive, it’s something that will resemble a couple of years back,” Bosma said. “We’re going to try to utilize a pretty balanced game, but the air is where I like to go, I like to throw the ball around. I think we can expect to see a lot of points on the board.”

Wide receiver Jack DeJong, who had over 1,000 receiving yards last season, will definitely benefit.

He is one of the seniors to have experience playing for coach Bosma and says fans can expect change this fall.

“They (fans) should see a different team when we’re out there, more disciplined, more ready, and we’ll have all the tools to be out there prepared to win,” DeJong said.

Lighthouse Christian will open their season Saturday, August 26 at home against Wells, Nevada.

