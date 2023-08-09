CSI signs Division I transfer with 7-foot-4 wingspan

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI men’s basketball team will have some depth in the paint this season.

The Golden Eagles announced the signing of 6-foot-11 center Shahid Muhammad Tuesday. Muhammad has a 7-foot-4 wingspan and comes to transfers into CSI after playing one season at Seton Hall University.

CSI signed another center, Brandon Oloumou, last week.

Shahid tells KMVT he’s excited to come to a junior college with such pedigree, and with his huge presence in the paint, he might get the crowd going with a few blocks every game.

However, he’s not focused on just shot blocking. Muhammad wants to become a better teammate, ball-handler, and passer.

“Getting better down in the post, getting more uncomfortable on the court, because over the past few years I’ve been comfortable and not trying new things, so while I’m over there I’m going to try new things,” Muhammad said.

“Shahid’s experience at the Division 1 level will allow him to be a leader in our locker room,” CSI Head Coach Jeff Reinert said in a press release. “He understands what it takes to be a Division 1 player and can set the example for others. On the court, his God-given physical gifts will make him an extremely exciting player. Our fans are going to love watching Shahid. He might be the best shot blocker in all of junior college this season.”

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.