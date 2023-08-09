Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

CSI signs Division I transfer with 7-foot-4 wingspan

Shahid Muhammad played 10 games at Seton Hall last season
Shahid Muhammad played 10 games at Seton Hall last season
Shahid Muhammad played 10 games at Seton Hall last season(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:23 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI men’s basketball team will have some depth in the paint this season.

The Golden Eagles announced the signing of 6-foot-11 center Shahid Muhammad Tuesday. Muhammad has a 7-foot-4 wingspan and comes to transfers into CSI after playing one season at Seton Hall University.

CSI signed another center, Brandon Oloumou, last week.

Shahid tells KMVT he’s excited to come to a junior college with such pedigree, and with his huge presence in the paint, he might get the crowd going with a few blocks every game.

However, he’s not focused on just shot blocking. Muhammad wants to become a better teammate, ball-handler, and passer.

“Getting better down in the post, getting more uncomfortable on the court, because over the past few years I’ve been comfortable and not trying new things, so while I’m over there I’m going to try new things,” Muhammad said.

“Shahid’s experience at the Division 1 level will allow him to be a leader in our locker room,” CSI Head Coach Jeff Reinert said in a press release. “He understands what it takes to be a Division 1 player and can set the example for others. On the court, his God-given physical gifts will make him an extremely exciting player. Our fans are going to love watching Shahid. He might be the best shot blocker in all of junior college this season.”

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Twin Falls man is dead, while a Jerome man is charged with a felony, following a fatal crash...
Twin Falls man dies, Jerome man is arrested after fatal crash
High speed pursuit in Twin Falls County ends with one in custody Monday night
High speed pursuit in Twin Falls County ends with one in custody Monday night
Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred just after 10:30 a.m....
Filer man dies after semi versus motorcycle accident near Jerome airport
Man passes away after drowning at popular recreation spot in Southern Idaho
Man passes away after drowning at popular recreation spot in Southern Idaho
Jon David Adams, 46, is on the Twin Falls Most Wanted List for August 5, 2023
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jon David Adams

Latest News

Logan Bosma is the Lions’ fourth coach in four years
Countdown to Kickoff: Lighthouse Christian will stretch the field
Logan Bosma is the Lions’ fourth coach in four years
Countdown to Kickoff: Lighthouse Christian will stretch the field
The Vikings have only won two games in the last three seasons
Countdown to Kickoff: Ayers looks to guide Valley back to 8-man prominence
The Tigers are coming off an 0-9 season
Countdown to Kickoff: Bishop takes reigns at Jerome