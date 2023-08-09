Greer, Edeltraut (Edel) Goltz

PAUL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Edeltraut (Edel) Goltz Greer, 85, of Paul, Idaho, passed away Sunday, August 6, 2023, at Cassia Regional Hospital, in Burley, surrounded by family.

Edel was born February 4, 1938, in Kamionka, Poland, to Edmund and Olga (Batke) Goltz. Her early years were spent in a war-torn Germany but after World War II the family immigrated to the United States. They lived in Rupert, Idaho, where Edel attended Minico High School.

Edel was married to Robert Glenn Greer on June 15, 1958. Bob opened his own business in 1959 and Edel worked as its bookkeeper until they retired in 2005. They were blessed with three children: Ray, Lee and Susan. The family worked together and played together as they enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and snowmobiling. When their children were grown, Bob and Edel would spend some of their winters in Arizona where they loved to square dance.

Edel was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was always available to give service to those around her. She and Bob served as missionaries for the church in the Nevada Las Vegas Mission from 2003 to 2004. There they made a lasting difference in the lives of many and created lifelong friends among the people of Kingman, Arizona.

Edel was a wonderful cook, pie maker, gardener, housewife, mother, and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.

She is survived by her children, Ray (Candace) Greer of Paul, Lee (Beth) Greer of Burley and Susan Greer of West Jordan, Utah; her sister, Erica Tomas of Hawaii; six grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Edel was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her parents, Edmond and Olga Goltz; a sister, Marie Worsham; and a brother, Reinholdt Goltz. The family would like to thank the staff of Pomerelle Place for the care they gave Edel during her extended stay there.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 12, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Emerson 2nd Ward, located at 127 S. 950 W., of Paul, with Bishop Loren P. Baumgartner officiating. Burial will follow at Rupert Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, August 11, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from noon until 12:45 p.m. Saturday, preceding the funeral, at the church.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.

