Improvements coming soon to the Snake River Aquifer

Water levels in the eastern snake plain aquifer are at historically low levels.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:15 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little held a water summit in Boise earlier this week where water managers and state leaders discussed trends and issues regarding Idaho’s’ water supply.

One area of improvement mentioned was the use of available aquifers to store water.

Particularly the eastern snake plain aquifer which is where most of southern Idaho pulls their water from.

Jay Barlogi of the Twin Falls canal company, who spoke during Monday’s meeting said that the water levels in the eastern snake plain aquifer are at historically low levels.

“They were historically low levels last year, and those levels are even lower this year,” Barlogi said. Those historical levels are very closely related to the historically low reach gains that are the natural flow component of the snake river.”

Barlogi said soon the canal company along with the state, will soon discuss a plan of action.

“Currently we are working with the state and this month we will start the first meetings involving creating a grand water management plan for the eastern snake plain aquifer where we will identify those actions and strategies that need to be followed,” Barlogi said.

Those meetings hope to create preservation plans for the aquifer and southern Idaho’s water as a whole.

