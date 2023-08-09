Advertise with Us
Nearly 250 soldiers welcomed back to Idaho following deployment

The soldiers deployed in August 2022 to support the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team's Task...
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:29 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Nearly 250 Idaho Army National Guard members returned to Gowen Field Tuesday, following a year-long mission in southwest Asia.

The soldiers represent the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat team and went overseas to support Operation Spartan Shield. OSS is a United States Central Command operation in the Middle East.

The soldiers deployed in August 2022 to support the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat team’s Task Force Rattler. Idaho soldiers made up 65% of the task force, while other states included Montana, Ohio, Oregon and South Carolina.

Being halfway across the globe was a challenge for many soldiers and their families.

“A lot of split emotions. You know, proud, excited but sad and a little dread, “ explained who is a wife of one of the soldiers. “<There’s> a little worry of what’s going on over there, but we know he’s with the best and that’s what he trains for.”

Additional soldiers returned home to Spokane, Idaho Falls and Lewiston Wednesday, while several hundred more will arrive in Boise later this week.

The 116th CBCT previously deployed to Iraq, in support of the Global War on Terror in 2004 and 2010.

Video courtesy of: KBOI

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

