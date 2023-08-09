Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

New COVID-19 variant is on the rise as cases go up

FILE - COVID-19 cases are on the rise.
FILE - COVID-19 cases are on the rise.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:58 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Reports of cases of a new COVID-19 variant are rising.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the EG.5 variant now accounts for about 17% of COVID-19 cases in the United States.

The new variant is closely related to the XBB variants and also part of the omicron family.

EG.5 appears to cause similar symptoms to its predecessors. These symptoms include fever, cough, fatigue, muscle aches and headache.

Scientists believe it is slightly more resistant to antibodies many of us have, but new vaccines coming out soon are thought to boost immunity against it.

Experts have mixed opinions on just how fast EG.5 will spread. Some believe there won’t be a surge while others are anticipating widespread infections.

Researchers believe the spread is due to people spending more time inside to escape the heat and kids going to school.

There is no proof yet on if the new variant is more contagious.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Twin Falls man is dead, while a Jerome man is charged with a felony, following a fatal crash...
Twin Falls man dies, Jerome man is arrested after fatal crash
Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred just after 10:30 a.m....
Filer man dies after semi versus motorcycle accident near Jerome airport
Jon David Adams, 46, is on the Twin Falls Most Wanted List for August 5, 2023
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jon David Adams
A former Twin Falls pastor is facing child sexual abuse charges.
Former Twin Falls youth pastor indicted on felony charges
Three teenagers from Utah in a 2022 Ford Bronco, traveling west on I84 near mile marker 209...
Multi-vehicle accident on WB I84 near mile marker 209 slows traffic during afternoon commute

Latest News

The woman faces up to 10 years in federal prison if she is convicted.
Michigan mom charged with buying guns for son who threatened top Democrats, prosecutors say
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Tuesday Aug. 8, 2023, at Windham High...
Special counsel obtained search warrant for Twitter to turn over info on Trump’s account, docs say
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
FILE - Sixto Rodriguez performs on stage at Carnival City, near Johannesburg, on Feb. 12, 2013....
Singer and songwriter Sixto Rodriguez, subject of ‘Searching for Sugar Man’ documentary, dies at 81