Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Teen dies in collision with a train

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:37 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAYETTE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A teen driver died after not yielding to an oncoming train near Payette.

The incident occurred at NW 10th Avenue and Washoe Road Tuesday afternoon.

The teen, driving a 2011 Mazda 6, was traveling eastbound on NW 10th Avenue and was struck by a train.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Twin Falls man is dead, while a Jerome man is charged with a felony, following a fatal crash...
Twin Falls man dies, Jerome man is arrested after fatal crash
High speed pursuit in Twin Falls County ends with one in custody Monday night
High speed pursuit in Twin Falls County ends with one in custody Monday night
Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred just after 10:30 a.m....
Filer man dies after semi versus motorcycle accident near Jerome airport
Man passes away after drowning at popular recreation spot in Southern Idaho
Man passes away after drowning at popular recreation spot in Southern Idaho
Jon David Adams, 46, is on the Twin Falls Most Wanted List for August 5, 2023
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jon David Adams

Latest News

AAA explains the role of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems in vehicles
AAA reminds drivers of the role of Advanced Driver Assistance systems
Frontier Elementary School Construction.
Construction continues at Frontier Elementary School but won’t be finished in time for the first day
School districts looking to provide safer spaces in and outside the classroom
Back to School: Local schools are making student safety a high priority
Budget meeting to be held August 14th
Bellevue Public Library may close due to budget cuts