Teen dies in collision with a train

PAYETTE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A teen driver died after not yielding to an oncoming train near Payette.

The incident occurred at NW 10th Avenue and Washoe Road Tuesday afternoon.

The teen, driving a 2011 Mazda 6, was traveling eastbound on NW 10th Avenue and was struck by a train.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

