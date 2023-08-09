Teen dies in collision with a train
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:37 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PAYETTE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A teen driver died after not yielding to an oncoming train near Payette.
The incident occurred at NW 10th Avenue and Washoe Road Tuesday afternoon.
The teen, driving a 2011 Mazda 6, was traveling eastbound on NW 10th Avenue and was struck by a train.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
