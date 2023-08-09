The Twin Falls Public Library holds Tech Classes to introduce people to new technology

Advertise with Us
The Twin Falls Public Library holds Tech Classes the first two Wednesdays of each month(KMVT)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:50 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Public Library is helping the community get an introduction to technology with their Tech Classes.

Logan Guthrie with the Twin Falls Public Library hosts the library’s Tech Class on the first and second Wednesday of every month. Each month the class focuses on a new technology skill from software, hardware, 3D printing, and more.

This month’s class was Intro to Robotics.

Guthrie says people of all ages are welcome to attend the class and those who are interested in joining the class do not need a library card.

“I have a 30-minute presentation, usually, and then for the rest of the time it’s just questions and answers. Or, just cool topics, I can ramble on about technology, so sometimes we just end up talking about 3D printing stuff when we’re talking about robotics, it just depends on what people are interested in,” said Guthrie.

The Tech Class is held the first two Wednesdays of the month at 4:30 in the evening.

On the third Friday of each month, Guthrie also hosts a Computer Basics Class at 11:30 a.m. who those who want to learn how to navigate their computer, use word processing, use the internet, and more.

For more information on the Tech Class and to see the full Twin Falls Public Library calendar you can visit their website here.

