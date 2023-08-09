Wellness Wednesday: Bento Boxes and portion sizes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Back to school is rapidly approaching and you may be thinking about how to best pack lunches for your kids. St. Luke’s clinical dietitian Abbigail Sundell, and St. Luke’s chef Mark Owsley stopped by Rise and Shine to give us some tips on how to best use the bento boxes.

They also gave us some recipes that you may be interested in trying to put in your bento boxes. To learn more about the bento boxes you can click the play button up above to watch the full interview.

Recipe for a Harvest Chicken Salad:

INGREDIENTS:

Chicken Breast (boneless skinless) 1.5 lbs.

Apple Granny Smith 1/4″ Diced 4 oz.

Dried Cranberries coarse chop 2 oz.

Grapes Cut in half 2 oz.

Green Onions small dice 1 oz.

Walnuts coarse chop 2 oz.

Parsley coarse chop 2 oz.

Mayonnaise 5 oz.

Pepper ½ tsp

Salt ¼ tsp

PROCEDURE:

1.) Bake off chicken in a 400-degree preheated oven. If Chicken is half inch thick, should take about 15-20 minutes. Cook till internal temp reaches 165. Then when chicken is cooked, cool it down quickly to 40 degrees or below. Dice chicken into ½ inch cubes.

2.) In a bowl mix the chicken with the remainder of the ingredients.

PRESENTATION:

1.) This chicken salad is good by itself, or you can make a sandwich out of it using choice of bread, croissant, Pita chips.

2.) Great with a fruit side.

Recipe for Pita Chips:

INGREDIENTS: 5-6″ Pitas Wedge cut into 8 pieces each 2 oz. Olive oil ( Or you can use Olive oil food spray) 1 tsp. Salt.

PROCEDURE: Lightly spray a cookie sheet ( May need 2 of them) with non stick food spray ( Not listed). Place Pita wedges on to the pans, lightly brush olive oil on to each piece. Or spray on the olive oil food spray. Lightly sprinkle a little salt onto each piece. Bake in a preheated 350 degree Conventional oven for 5 minutes or until just crips and golden brown. Pull out and serve.

