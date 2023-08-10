Behind the Business: Frederickson’s Fine Candies

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A stone’s throw from Twin Falls City Park sits a small shop that looks like it fell straight from the Swiss Alps.

It’s called Frederickson’s Fine Candies; and for 86 years, the Frederickson’s have been pumping out sweet treats, chocolates, and candies in Downtown Twin Falls.

“Frederickson’s candy, we’re a chocolate factory/candy store and we’ve been making candy since 1937. My grandpa started it.”

Angie Cameron is the current owner of the operation and is also the granddaughter of Jack Frederickson, the ‘Grandfather of Twin Falls Confectionaries’.

In the mid-1930s, Jack was sent to the growing city of Twin Falls to open an already established Utah-based ice cream shop. But Jack quickly realized Twin Falls was too good to ever leave.

“He worked here for about a year, at the ice cream shop. They wanted to close it and he decided to take it over and stay here. His dad mentioned that maybe they should add chocolates so that they could stay afloat in the winter… so he started making chocolates.”

From its conception to today, Frederickson’s has changed locations and menus multiple times.

“He went through ice cream, and then like a hamburger shop and they had fries and a little drive through and then back to ice cream and chocolates… and now it’s just chocolates,”

After all the changes, the Frederickson’s finally settled at their current location in Downtown Twin Falls. And have been there now for well over 50 years.

For Angie, she couldn’t be more proud to carry on her grandfather’s legacy.

“I’m honored to live out my grandfather’s legacy. That’s what I’ve always wanted to do and it’s the only reason why I kept doing it, because it special and I’ve always wanted to let people enjoy what he created.”

As for what the shop has to offer in today’s age, it’s all about those locally handmade chocolates and caramels.

“Caramels are probably our most popular, that’s probably what most people come here for. We also make creams and Nutt-clusters and mostly chocolate. We sell other candies, but it’s mostly the chocolates that people come for.”

Frederickson’s Fine Candies is located at 309 Hansen Street East, near the Twin Falls Public Library.

They are open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.