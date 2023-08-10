Canyon Ridge has been preparing for move to 5A, but plans to petition down in multiple sports

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Despite 2023 fall sports getting practices underway this week in Idaho, Canyon Ridge High School is already prepping for 2024.

Next fall, the Riverhawks move from 4A to 5A because their enrollment is more than 1,400 students, exceeding the 1,280 threshold to stay in 4A.

This isn’t a surprise, and Athletic Director Ted Reynolds has been prepping coaches and athletes for the move.

IHSAA rules do not allow a school to petition down as a whole. However, team sports can petition down individually, and Reynolds plans to do so at next month’s Idaho High School Activities Association meeting in football and softball.

“I think that we’ll meet the criteria for football, I know we meet it in softball,” Reynolds told KMVT. “Basketball, I know people would like me to petition for basketball, but I don’t think we meet the criteria, I’ve got to look at that more closely.”

Canyon Ridge will play in a conference with just Twin Falls, Pocatello, and Highland or one that includes Madison, Rigby, Thunder Ridge and others in the Idaho Falls area.

