Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Canyon Ridge has been preparing for move to 5A, but plans to petition down in multiple sports

The Riverhawks plan to petition down in football and softball
The Riverhawks plan to petition down in football and softball
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:27 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Despite 2023 fall sports getting practices underway this week in Idaho, Canyon Ridge High School is already prepping for 2024.

Next fall, the Riverhawks move from 4A to 5A because their enrollment is more than 1,400 students, exceeding the 1,280 threshold to stay in 4A.

This isn’t a surprise, and Athletic Director Ted Reynolds has been prepping coaches and athletes for the move.

IHSAA rules do not allow a school to petition down as a whole. However, team sports can petition down individually, and Reynolds plans to do so at next month’s Idaho High School Activities Association meeting in football and softball.

“I think that we’ll meet the criteria for football, I know we meet it in softball,” Reynolds told KMVT. “Basketball, I know people would like me to petition for basketball, but I don’t think we meet the criteria, I’ve got to look at that more closely.”

Canyon Ridge will play in a conference with just Twin Falls, Pocatello, and Highland or one that includes Madison, Rigby, Thunder Ridge and others in the Idaho Falls area.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Twin Falls man is dead, while a Jerome man is charged with a felony, following a fatal crash...
Twin Falls man dies, Jerome man is arrested after fatal crash
Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred just after 10:30 a.m....
Filer man dies after semi versus motorcycle accident near Jerome airport
Jon David Adams, 46, is on the Twin Falls Most Wanted List for August 5, 2023
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jon David Adams
A former Twin Falls pastor is facing child sexual abuse charges.
Former Twin Falls youth pastor indicted on felony charges
Three teenagers from Utah in a 2022 Ford Bronco, traveling west on I84 near mile marker 209...
Multi-vehicle accident on WB I84 near mile marker 209 slows traffic during afternoon commute

Latest News

The Riverhawks plan to petition down in football and softball
Canyon Ridge has been preparing for move to 5A, but plans to petition down in multiple sports
The Wildcats finished 3-6 last year
Countdown to Kickoff: Filer will showcase a new offense
Wildcats finished 3-6 last year
Countdown to Kickoff: Filer will showcase a new offense
Shahid Muhammad played 10 games at Seton Hall last season
CSI signs Division I transfer with 7-foot-4 wingspan