Countdown to Kickoff: Filer will showcase a new offense

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Filer football team is ready to unveil a whole new offense in 2023.

The Wildcats only lost one starter on the offensive end in 2023 and look to improve on a 3-6 finish a season ago.

Sophomore Tristan Rae will lead the team at quarterback after throwing for over 1,100 yards and nine touchdowns as a freshman last season. He didn’t start until week five.

Head coach Justin Brandsma says Rae and the rest of the Wildcat offense will thrive under an improved passing system, even comparing it to multiple elite college programs.

“We’re rocking the power raid offense, we look a lot like USC, TCU, very different than what Filer has seen in the past,” Brandsma said. It’s a lot of fun, the kids have all bought in, it’s an offense the kids all love being in.”

Tight end Dillon Patterson will also benefit from the new offensive scheme. He was voted the offensive MVP of the Wildcats a season ago. The senior had a team-high 30 receptions, to go along with 302-yard yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Patterson is looking to leave it all on the line in the new system, and his final year with the program.

“Passing we should be better off than we were last year, we got a lot of guys coming back so we should be strong in that suit,” Patterson said. “It’s sad going into your senior year, your last season, but why not leave it all out on the field, it’s going to be a blast.

Filer will open their season on Friday, August 25th on the road against Homedale.

