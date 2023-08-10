Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Countdown to Kickoff: Filer will showcase a new offense

Wildcats finished 3-6 last year
The Wildcats finished 3-6 last year
By Kole Emplit
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:06 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Filer football team is ready to unveil a whole new offense in 2023.

The Wildcats only lost one starter on the offensive end in 2023 and look to improve on a 3-6 finish a season ago.

Sophomore Tristan Rae will lead the team at quarterback after throwing for over 1,100 yards and nine touchdowns as a freshman last season. He didn’t start until week five.

Head coach Justin Brandsma says Rae and the rest of the Wildcat offense will thrive under an improved passing system, even comparing it to multiple elite college programs.

“We’re rocking the power raid offense, we look a lot like USC, TCU, very different than what Filer has seen in the past,” Brandsma said. It’s a lot of fun, the kids have all bought in, it’s an offense the kids all love being in.”

Tight end Dillon Patterson will also benefit from the new offensive scheme. He was voted the offensive MVP of the Wildcats a season ago. The senior had a team-high 30 receptions, to go along with 302-yard yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Patterson is looking to leave it all on the line in the new system, and his final year with the program.

“Passing we should be better off than we were last year, we got a lot of guys coming back so we should be strong in that suit,” Patterson said. “It’s sad going into your senior year, your last season, but why not leave it all out on the field, it’s going to be a blast.

Filer will open their season on Friday, August 25th on the road against Homedale.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Twin Falls man is dead, while a Jerome man is charged with a felony, following a fatal crash...
Twin Falls man dies, Jerome man is arrested after fatal crash
Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred just after 10:30 a.m....
Filer man dies after semi versus motorcycle accident near Jerome airport
Jon David Adams, 46, is on the Twin Falls Most Wanted List for August 5, 2023
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jon David Adams
A former Twin Falls pastor is facing child sexual abuse charges.
Former Twin Falls youth pastor indicted on felony charges
Three teenagers from Utah in a 2022 Ford Bronco, traveling west on I84 near mile marker 209...
Multi-vehicle accident on WB I84 near mile marker 209 slows traffic during afternoon commute

Latest News

The Wildcats finished 3-6 last year
Countdown to Kickoff: Filer will showcase a new offense
Shahid Muhammad played 10 games at Seton Hall last season
CSI signs Division I transfer with 7-foot-4 wingspan
Logan Bosma is the Lions’ fourth coach in four years
Countdown to Kickoff: Lighthouse Christian will stretch the field
Shahid Muhammad played 10 games at Seton Hall last season
CSI signs Division I transfer with 7-foot-4 wingspan