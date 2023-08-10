Court hearing scheduled regarding media gag order in the Majorjon Kaylor murder case in Kellogg

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There has been a flurry of court filings in the case of the Kellogg man accused of murdering an entire family of four on June 18th of this year.

Attorneys representing the Idaho Press Club and other media outlets have petitioned the court to vacate the non-dissemination order currently in place, which prohibits anyone related to the case from talking or making statements to news reporting agencies.

In the notice that was filed Wednesday with the Shoshone County District court, a hearing on the motion will be held on September 13, 2023.

The original non-dissemination order was filed on June 30th and has been challenged by media outlet, stating the Idaho Supreme Court has acknowledged its “vague, overbroad, unduly restrictive…” and is “an unconstitutional obstacle.”

Majorjon Kaylor is being charged with four counts of first-degree murder and a felony burglary charge after police say Kaylor told them he “snapped” in an escalating argument with the family next door over the Father’s Day weekend.

Police say there were issues between Kaylor and his newly moved-in neighbors, when one of young adult males, allegedly exposed himself to Kaylor’s wife and daughters through a window.

Due to the nature of the crime, the death penalty has been removed as a possible sentence. Kaylor is charged in the alleged murders of Kenneth Guardipee, 65, his daughter Kenna Guardipee, 41, and her two sons Devin Smith, 18 and Aiken Smith, 16.

