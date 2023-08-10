Drivers urged to be alert in school zones

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls School District starts the new school year next week and officials are reminding drivers to pay extra attention around school zones.

City Spokesperson Josh Palmer reminds drivers to watch for school zone signs and reduce their speeds when the school zones are in effect.

In school zones, the speed limit is 20 miles per hour as posted by signs. Hours may vary based on the school so it’s crucial for drivers to pay attention if the signs do not have flashing lights.

Palmer also said during summer weekdays school zones still apply as the schools could have summer school or have events.

Signs that show a driver’s speed help ensure drivers slow down when entering school zones.

“It’s kind of serving a dual purpose though, it’s not just for schools, it’s because we’ve received complaints from residents about people speeding through there. And those are supposed to help mitigate, um slow down traffic outside of school hours as well,” said Palmer.

Palmer added they do step up traffic enforcement in school zones the first few days of the school year as a reminder to drivers.

The fine for speeding in a school zone is $100.

