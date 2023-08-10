Advertise with Us
FBI agents shot and killed a Provo, Utah man after making threats to President Biden on social media

Story courtesy of CBS affiliate KUTV in Salt Lake City
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:36 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — FBI agents shot and killed a suspect in Provo, Utah, earlier today, who agents claim, made multiple threats on Facebook against President Joe Biden’s life, and at least two others according to court documents obtained by CBS affiliate KUTV.

The shooting happened as agents were trying to serve ‘arrest and search’ warrants on Craig Robertson at his residence near 400 North and 1200 West in Provo.

KUTV reports that according to a redacted felony complaint filed in U.S. District Court, an arrest warrant was issued for Robertson after he threatened to kill FBI agents, his plans to kill the New York County District Attorney and posted on Facebook that he would use his sniper rifle when President Biden arrived in Utah.

It’s unknown exactly what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting Wednesday, and the FBI issued a statement saying that “The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents are task force members seriously.”

The FBI spokesperson went on to state that “In Accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division. As this is an ongoing matter, we have no further details to provide.”

President Biden was expected to fly into the Salt Lake City International Airport on Wednesday afternoon to visit the Veteran’s Hospital to promote the one year anniversary of the Pact Act.

