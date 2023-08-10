“The Gathering” concert to be held Friday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the third straight year, pastors from local churches will be holding a free concert at the Twin Falls Bandshell at the City Park.

“The Gathering” worship concert will be performed by multiple pastors from Lighthouse Christian Church and Amazing Grace Fellowship Friday evening.

The event was first thought of following the COVID-19 pandemic, as a place and event that people could be outside to enjoy.

After many in the community attended, they planned to make it a yearly event.

“I thought, let’s just get outside, breath some fresh air, and let’s do some music,” pastor Lynn Schaal of Amazing Grace Fellowship said. “That first one was a great success.”

The group will sing through five decades of music for all to enjoy.

The free event is encouraged for all to attend, even if not members of the different churches.

“You don’t have to be religious at all to come to this event,” paster Greg Fadness of Lighthouse Chrisitan Church said. “The music will be good, the band that has been put together are super skilled musicians that will sound great.”

The free event will be held Friday from 7-9 at the Twin Falls Bandshell but get there early as food trucks will begin serving around six.

You are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating.

