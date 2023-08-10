Local students get some much-needed essential school supplies thanks to a local law enforcement association

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Some local kids are one step closer to being ready to head back to school thanks to some of our local law enforcement officers.

Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Employee Association - has been providing students a chance to “shop with a cop” for school supplies for the past sixteen years. Money is raised for back-to-school essentials... Like scissors, crayons, and shoes from various fundraisers during the year. Today twenty students from Castleford and Murtaugh lined up with officers and headed into Fred Meyer.

The association says the pairing has allowed the event to be a success each year.

Twin Falls County Employee’s Association Deputy Matthew White says, “What they help us accomplish goal wise as far as being able to give more for children that may not be in the position to get the things that they need for school. We take kids from some of the area schools like Castleford and Murtaugh and they come here, and they get to shop.

Also taking part in this year’s “shop with a cop” is local high school student Allie Bishop. She helped plan and coordinate the details ... And- she was on hand to watch the kids shop.

“It’s amazing just the smiles on their face and walking by just seeing them pick out shoes and letting them choose what they want, it’s just a different opportunity and I’m very happy to be a part of this,” says Bishop.

Twin falls County Sheriff’s Employee Association is charity organization that holds various fundraisers- like the trap shoot- to pay for shop with a cop.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.