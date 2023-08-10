Advertise with Us
Man facing first-degree murder for a 2022 homicide

Josue Carrillo-Coronado is facing first-degree murder charges after allegedly killing Edgar...
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:21 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gooding County is charging a man with first-degree murder following an investigation that began a year and a half ago.

Prosecuting attorney Trevor Misseldine has charged 31-year-old Josue Edgar Carillo-Coronado, of first-degree murder and a felon in unlawful possession of a firearm.

On January 20, 2022, the body of then 21-year-old Edgar Leonel Torres-Ayala was found south of Wendell at 3300 sSouth and 2093 East.

Documents state that, Carrillo-Coronado and Torres-Ayala drove to a hotel in Jerome on the evening of January 19 and shot Thomas Hernandez in the head and left.

Hernandez survived.

Later in the evening while driving south of Wendell, Carrillo-Coronado and Torres-Ayala got into an argument.

They got out of the car, and investigators say, Carrillo-Coronado shot Torres-Ayala in the head.

Carrillo-Coronado is already in custody at the Jerome County Jail for attempted murder in the shooting of Hernandez.

He is to be extradited on a no-bond warrant to Gooding County.

