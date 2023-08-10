Officials state growth of Hayden Fire has slowed

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Officials working on the Hayden Fire in the Salmon-Challis National Forest say that the growth of the fire has slowed the past couple of days due to rain showers and cooler temperatures.

However, dry and windy conditions could increase activity towards the weekend and elevate fire potential. Fire crews are using the lull to secure containment lines and have begun suppression repair. As well as working to restore the soil, plants and trees to as close to normal as possible.

Members of the Great Basin Incident Management Team 4, along with community leaders and agency representatives will host a community meeting tonight at 7pm in Leadore at the Community Center to provide an overview of fire suppression activities. The meeting will also be streamed live via Facebook on the Salmon-Challis National Forest page.

The Hayden Fire began on July 19th and the cause is still unknown. So far, the wildfire has burned 24,489 acres.

