Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: County Fair competitions

Hundreds of kids were eager to show off their animals ranging from cows to rabbits.
Three categories of goats were being judged on August 8 at the Jerome County Fair: Pygmy, dairy...
Three categories of goats were being judged on August 8 at the Jerome County Fair: Pygmy, dairy and meat.(KMVT-TV)
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:54 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome County Fair began on August 7, but the 4-H and FFA animal shows and judging started August 8 with the dairy show and continued into the next day’s events of sheep, poultry and beef cattle.

Events on August 10 included an early morning swine show and three different versions of goat shows: Pygmy, dairy and meat.

The pygmy goats were up first and are judged based off of how stout they are and bone structure.

One pygmy goat farmer talked about his love for being involved in clubs like 4-H and FFA.

“I’ve been doing this for 10 years and I’ve done it since I was five years old...It’s a really cool experience you get to bond with animals and it’s great,” Reese Balls, a pygmy goat farmer said.

This human and animal bond is something all these young club members seek to have no matter what kind of animal they’re raising.

The swine competition winner has this connection with his pigs that he named after his wrestling coach and offers tips for those also looking to go home with a blue ribbon.

“Work your pigs. Work any animal that you have, work them out, have them become your friends, be nice to them just work on them and you’ll get there,” Gus Dugan, the swine grand champion said. “I wasn’t this good when I first started, I’ve leveled up you could say.”

In addition to winning grand champion in market and showmanship with one of his two pigs, Gus also raised dairy cows and you can stop into the Jerome County Fair through Saturday afternoon if you would like to check out all the4-H and FFA winner for yourself.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Twin Falls man is dead, while a Jerome man is charged with a felony, following a fatal crash...
Twin Falls man dies, Jerome man is arrested after fatal crash
Jon David Adams, 46, is on the Twin Falls Most Wanted List for August 5, 2023
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jon David Adams
Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred just after 10:30 a.m....
Filer man dies after semi versus motorcycle accident near Jerome airport
A former Twin Falls pastor is facing child sexual abuse charges.
Former Twin Falls youth pastor indicted on felony charges
Three teenagers from Utah in a 2022 Ford Bronco, traveling west on I84 near mile marker 209...
Multi-vehicle accident on WB I84 near mile marker 209 slows traffic during afternoon commute

Latest News

Behind the Business: Frederickson’s Fine Candies
Behind the Business: Frederickson’s Fine Candies
Edeltraut (Edel) Goltz Greer, 85, of Paul, Idaho, passed away Sunday, August 6, 2023, at Cassia...
Greer, Edeltraut (Edel) Goltz
The Twin Falls Public Library holds Tech Classes the first two Wednesdays of each month
The Twin Falls Public Library holds Tech Classes to introduce people to new technology
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Thompson, Gary M.