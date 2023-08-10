Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Two killed in multi-vehicle crash near Pocatello

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.(KMVT-TV)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:30 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A dump truck struck three vehicles, killing two Idaho Falls residents, north of Pocatello Wednesday.

The incident happened at 2 p.m. on I-15 at mile marker 74.5.

Idaho State Police believe the dump truck was headed south on I-15 when it approached slowing traffic, also headed southbound. Unfortunately, the truck didn’t slow down in time, and the crash resulted in multiple vehicles being hit.

  • 1998 Toyota Avalon, driven by a 23-year-old man from Idaho Falls. He and his passenger, a 26-year-old woman from Idaho Falls, were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital where they both died. An additional passenger, a 20-year-old woman from Ammon, was not wearing her seatbelt and was transported by law enforcement to a local hospital.
  • A 2000 Ford pick-up, driven by a 40-year-old man from Sheridan, WY. He and his passengers, a 40-year-old woman and a juvenile, were wearing their seatbelts and were not transported.
  • A 2006 Dodge pick-up pulling an empty horse trailer, driven by a 46-year-old man from Beatty, NV. He and his passenger, a 55-year-old woman from Pahrump, NV, were wearing their seatbelt and were not transported.

The driver of the Peterbilt dump truck, a 67-year-old man from Idaho Falls, was wearing his seatbelt and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Twin Falls man is dead, while a Jerome man is charged with a felony, following a fatal crash...
Twin Falls man dies, Jerome man is arrested after fatal crash
Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred just after 10:30 a.m....
Filer man dies after semi versus motorcycle accident near Jerome airport
Jon David Adams, 46, is on the Twin Falls Most Wanted List for August 5, 2023
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jon David Adams
A former Twin Falls pastor is facing child sexual abuse charges.
Former Twin Falls youth pastor indicted on felony charges
Three teenagers from Utah in a 2022 Ford Bronco, traveling west on I84 near mile marker 209...
Multi-vehicle accident on WB I84 near mile marker 209 slows traffic during afternoon commute

Latest News

Hayden Fire continues to burn in Salmon-Challis National Forest.
Officials state growth of Hayden Fire has slowed
FBI shot and killed Provo, UT man after he made comments online to kill President Biden.
FBI agents shot and killed a Provo, Utah man after making threats to President Biden on social media
Young Caring for our Young
‘Young Caring for our Young’ Foundation helps kids get ready for the first day of school
The Twin Falls School District is still seeking one high school teacher prior to the start of...
Back to School: Teacher shortage being felt in Twin Falls and throughout the Magic Valley