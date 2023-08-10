Two killed in multi-vehicle crash near Pocatello

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A dump truck struck three vehicles, killing two Idaho Falls residents, north of Pocatello Wednesday.

The incident happened at 2 p.m. on I-15 at mile marker 74.5.

Idaho State Police believe the dump truck was headed south on I-15 when it approached slowing traffic, also headed southbound. Unfortunately, the truck didn’t slow down in time, and the crash resulted in multiple vehicles being hit.

1998 Toyota Avalon, driven by a 23-year-old man from Idaho Falls. He and his passenger, a 26-year-old woman from Idaho Falls, were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital where they both died. An additional passenger, a 20-year-old woman from Ammon, was not wearing her seatbelt and was transported by law enforcement to a local hospital.

A 2000 Ford pick-up, driven by a 40-year-old man from Sheridan, WY. He and his passengers, a 40-year-old woman and a juvenile, were wearing their seatbelts and were not transported.

A 2006 Dodge pick-up pulling an empty horse trailer, driven by a 46-year-old man from Beatty, NV. He and his passenger, a 55-year-old woman from Pahrump, NV, were wearing their seatbelt and were not transported.

The driver of the Peterbilt dump truck, a 67-year-old man from Idaho Falls, was wearing his seatbelt and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

