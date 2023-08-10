Advertise with Us
Vallow Daybell extradition paperwork has been sent to Arizona

Process can take anywhere from 3 to 6 months
Lori Vallow Daybell after being turned over to the Idaho Department of Corrections
Lori Vallow Daybell after being turned over to the Idaho Department of Corrections(Idaho DOC)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:25 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The extradition paperwork to transfer Lori Vallow Daybell from Idaho to Arizona has been officially filed and has been sent to the governor of Arizona’s office for signatures.

Once the official signatures are recorded and filed with the State of Idaho, authorities say it usually takes 3 to 6 months for the extradition process to be complete.

Vallow Daybell faces two conspiracy to commit murder charges in Arizona, one for the death of her former husband Charles Vallow, and the other for the attempted shooting on her niece’s husband Brandon Boudreaux.

Lori was found guilty for the 1-st degree murders of her children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Tammy Daybell.

She was sentenced on July 31st to multiple life sentences without the possibility of parole by Idaho District Magistrate Judge Steven Boyce.

