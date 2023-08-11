Amalgamated Sugar Company and union representatives have reached tentative agreement

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A tentative agreement has been reached between Amalgamated Sugar Company leadership and union representatives.

According to a post on the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers (BCTGM) Local 283G Facebook page on Thursday, the Union and the sugar company have reached a tentative agreement as talks resumed on Wednesday.

Last week, 97 percent of union members agreed to authorizing a strike that would have affected more than 1200 Amalgamated employees across four facilities in the region.

According to the union’s social media page, union representatives will host a special meeting on Monday at Harmon Park in Twin Falls at 7pm, and again on Tuesday evening at 5pm in the same location, to answer any questions that union members may have.

As we reported at the beginning of August, Amalgamated Sugar Company employees were unhappy with new union contracts that would reportedly freeze pensions for newer workers, have employees go through a two-tier pay raise, as well as unsanitary conditions concerning port-a-potties in 90+ degree weather.

While this is still a tentative agreement, we will keep tabs on the situation and bring you the latest news at it becomes available.

