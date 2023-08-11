Burley Theater on Main Street to return to live performances; looking for the community’s help

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley Theater is going to begin a new adventure and bring back live community theater to Burley.

The Burley Theater has been a staple of the community since the early 1900′s, and became popular because of how close it was to the railroad.

The Harris family has run the theater since 1921.

Until the 50′s it saw Vaudeville performances and live plays, but from the 50′s on, it was a movie theater, showing classic movies and more.

Kim Talbot grew up working at the theater since she was 13.

“It’s always been my dream to see this theater returned to the way it was, I spent my whole youth looking around this theater and thinking how beautiful it could possibly be, and it’s just kind of always been a dream for me to see it returned to the way it was,” said Kim Talbot, whose family owns the theater.

Now, her dream is going to become a reality.

The Mount Harrison Heritage Foundation, located in Burley is going to be taking over the theater and bring it back to it’s roots with live theater and other live performances.

“This is definitely going to be a community effort, we want the theater to be the heart of the community and bring back these places that we can create memories with you children, come with your families and enjoy a great show and create those memories that do last a lifetime, it’s going to be a great asset added to the community,” said Andrew Gibby, the vice president of productions at Mount Harrison Heritage Foundation.

But first, they have to restore the theater, which is where the community comes in.

Saturday morning from 9 until noon they will be having a community cleanup day to begin the restoration of this new venture.

“Overall just kind of first level cleaning, starting to clean the floors, the concession stand, get it ready, just kind of get things ready to go,” said Gibby.

The first play that will be performed under this new theater model will be Macbeth.

Auditions were held last week and the play will be performed October 11 through October 15.

The director of Macbeth says she is excited for this new community theater, which will seat about 400 people.

“I think it’ll open up a lot of opportunities for all sorts of events, recitals, cabaret’s, even just gatherings, maybe classic movies, so I think it’ll be really nice. we have the KFAC, which is a really big stage, but I think it’ll be really nice to have a smaller stage, a more intimate setting,” said Amy Romney, who is directing Macbeth.

If you are interested in helping, all you have to do is show up to the Burley Theater on Main Street at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

