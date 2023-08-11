Advertise with Us
Countdown to Kickoff: Declo is ready for more than just a playoff appearance

The Hornets have lost in the 2A quarterfinals the last two seasons
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:35 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Declo football team is always in the 2A state playoffs.

The Hornets won four state championships in a span of seven years last decade but have lost in the quarterfinals the last two seasons.

In 2023, Declo wants to get back to the promise land with a third-year starting quarterback.

Will Garrard enters his senior season with two years of experience as the Hornet signal-caller.

Garrard’s arm, combined with the speed and hands of second team All-State wide receiver Gavin Rasmussen, could cause some problems.

“It’s nice, obviously, to have some chemistry going from last year and just keep it going from last year into this year,” Rasmussen told KMVT.

But, in their quest to win another conference title and make some noise in the 2A state playoffs, Head Coach Josh Stewart says Declo will try to get back to more of their roots on the offensive side of the ball.

“Last year we actually had to rely on the pass probably more than we were used to, so we’re hoping to get a little bit more balance of run too, but it’s nice to having that ability to throw the ball,” Stewart said.

Declo has a tough schedule, with Firth, West Side, Gooding, Buhl, and Marsh Valley this fall.

The Hornets play Wendell the last week of the season for the conference crown. Declo opens the season August 25 at home against Nampa Christian.

Latest News

Countdown to Kickoff: Declo is ready for more than just a playoff appearance
The Trojans start their season Week 0 at Cole Valley Christian
Countdown to Kickoff: Wendell will rely on experience
The Riverhawks plan to petition down in football and softball
Canyon Ridge has been preparing for move to 5A, but plans to petition down in multiple sports