Countdown to Kickoff: Wendell will rely on experience

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Wendell Trojans who are getting set for what may be their final season as a 2A school.

The Trojans are coming off of a 4-5 season last year and are looking to improve.

With the looming jump to 3A just down the road, the Trojans’ focus is solely on this season and getting a win in their first game next weekend at Cole Valley Chrisitan next Saturday, August 19.

Coach Jon Helmandollar likes what he sees in the first week of practice and speaks highly of his veteran team.

“Just the experience, varsity experience, they’ve been in the scheme for a couple of years now, so it’s going to help a lot when we get to game action,” Helmandollar said. “The kids have a lot of experience and know what to do, what our schemes are and what we’re trying to do.”

The first week of practice is a good way for those more experienced players like senior starting quarterback Alex Hirai to get back into the swing of things.

The quarterback believes that this Wendell team could be destined for something great.

“I’d be wrong if I didn’t say that we were going to win the state championship,” Hirai said. “I don’t think you can go into a season saying that you’re not. If you want to succeed, why not shoot for the highest spot.”

“We’re looking good, putting a lot of work in, two-a-days, you know it’s tough, but I think we’ve done better with it than we have before in the past so, we’re looking good.”

