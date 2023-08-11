Advertise with Us
Countdown to Kickoff: Wendell will rely on experience

The Trojans start their season Week 0 at Cole Valley Christian
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:21 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Wendell Trojans who are getting set for what may be their final season as a 2A school.

The Trojans are coming off of a 4-5 season last year and are looking to improve.

With the looming jump to 3A just down the road, the Trojans’ focus is solely on this season and getting a win in their first game next weekend at Cole Valley Chrisitan next Saturday, August 19.

Coach Jon Helmandollar likes what he sees in the first week of practice and speaks highly of his veteran team.

“Just the experience, varsity experience, they’ve been in the scheme for a couple of years now, so it’s going to help a lot when we get to game action,” Helmandollar said. “The kids have a lot of experience and know what to do, what our schemes are and what we’re trying to do.”

The first week of practice is a good way for those more experienced players like senior starting quarterback Alex Hirai to get back into the swing of things.

The quarterback believes that this Wendell team could be destined for something great.

“I’d be wrong if I didn’t say that we were going to win the state championship,” Hirai said. “I don’t think you can go into a season saying that you’re not. If you want to succeed, why not shoot for the highest spot.”

“We’re looking good, putting a lot of work in, two-a-days, you know it’s tough, but I think we’ve done better with it than we have before in the past so, we’re looking good.”

The Hornets have lost in the 2A quarterfinals the last two seasons
Countdown to Kickoff: Declo is ready for more than just a playoff appearance
Canyon Ridge has been preparing for move to 5A, but plans to petition down in multiple sports
The Riverhawks plan to petition down in football and softball
The Wildcats finished 3-6 last year
Countdown to Kickoff: Filer will showcase a new offense