Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Fiber optic internet has arrived in the Mini-Cassia region

Internet service provider Fybercom celebrated their launch in Burley with a block party.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:57 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Fiber optic internet is making its way to the Mini-Cassia region with the grand opening and launch party for Fybercom on August 11.

Fybercom, in conjunction with the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce held a mini block party at Overland Street and West 14th Avenue in Burley complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially welcome the new internet service provider.

The event offered free food courtesy of some food trucks, a bounce house and cotton candy for kids and even an opportunity for new customers to win a brand-new Tesla.

Fybercom’s founder and CEO hopes that their service will benefit Burley and the entire Mini-Cassia region.

“Bringing fiber internet to this area is going to help with all kinds of things like working from home, helping businesses be able to scale and grow, as well as just being able to have a better experience on the internet altogether,” Fybercom CEO Jared Stowell said.

The Tesla raffle drawing is not until November so you have plenty of time to switch to Fybercom’s two gigabyte internet package for $68.99 a month.

However, if that’s not up your alley they have other plans available so you can choose the one that best meets your needs.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Twin Falls man is dead, while a Jerome man is charged with a felony, following a fatal crash...
Twin Falls man dies, Jerome man is arrested after fatal crash
Jon David Adams, 46, is on the Twin Falls Most Wanted List for August 5, 2023
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jon David Adams
A former Twin Falls pastor is facing child sexual abuse charges.
Former Twin Falls youth pastor indicted on felony charges
A school bus carrying teenagers from the Treasure Valley YMCA summer program crashed on Highway...
UPDATE: Idaho State Police continue to investigate school bus crash on Highway 55
Luke Bryan took to social media on Friday, August 4th to issue a statement about the...
Country star Luke Bryan cancels shows in Nampa and Salt Lake City citing doctor’s orders

Latest News

Friday evening's online weather update {8/11/2023}
Play adapted from Agatha Christie’s classic mystery novel, ‘And Then There Were None”
‘And Then There Were None’ debuts this weekend
Union workers voting this week on new contract
Amalgamated Sugar Company and union representatives have reached tentative agreement
The community is invited to help volunteer on Saturday morning from 9:00 to 12:00 at the theater.
Burley Theater on Main Street to return to live performances; looking for the community’s help