Fiber optic internet has arrived in the Mini-Cassia region

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Fiber optic internet is making its way to the Mini-Cassia region with the grand opening and launch party for Fybercom on August 11.

Fybercom, in conjunction with the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce held a mini block party at Overland Street and West 14th Avenue in Burley complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially welcome the new internet service provider.

The event offered free food courtesy of some food trucks, a bounce house and cotton candy for kids and even an opportunity for new customers to win a brand-new Tesla.

Fybercom’s founder and CEO hopes that their service will benefit Burley and the entire Mini-Cassia region.

“Bringing fiber internet to this area is going to help with all kinds of things like working from home, helping businesses be able to scale and grow, as well as just being able to have a better experience on the internet altogether,” Fybercom CEO Jared Stowell said.

The Tesla raffle drawing is not until November so you have plenty of time to switch to Fybercom’s two gigabyte internet package for $68.99 a month.

However, if that’s not up your alley they have other plans available so you can choose the one that best meets your needs.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.