Fit and Well Idaho: Community Health Improvement Fund Grant application open now

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Luke’s of the Magic Valley is now accepting applications for their community health improvement fund grants.

This week’s Fit and Well Idaho report tells us what that is and who can apply.

The community health improvement fund grants look to help support organizations in southern Idaho who are working to address the social determinants of health that are outlined in the community health needs assessment.

Those social determinants include access to health related services, mental well being, and cost of living.

Any non-profit or other agencies working to address these issues are encouraged to apply for a grant up to $20,000.

“Our CHIF grants are such a great tool for us to help impact the health needs of the community that are beyond the hospital walls, so much of our health impacts are things that happen in the environment or things like that, so these are a great way to do that, really only 10% of our health is in a clinical setting, so so much more of it is outside of that,” said Kyli Gough, the community health manager.

Applications are open now and close on September 1.

If you are selected, you will be notified on November 1.

For more information, visit this link.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.