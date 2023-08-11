Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Fit and Well Idaho: Community Health Improvement Fund Grant application open now

(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Luke’s of the Magic Valley is now accepting applications for their community health improvement fund grants.

This week’s Fit and Well Idaho report tells us what that is and who can apply.

The community health improvement fund grants look to help support organizations in southern Idaho who are working to address the social determinants of health that are outlined in the community health needs assessment.

Those social determinants include access to health related services, mental well being, and cost of living.

Any non-profit or other agencies working to address these issues are encouraged to apply for a grant up to $20,000.

“Our CHIF grants are such a great tool for us to help impact the health needs of the community that are beyond the hospital walls, so much of our health impacts are things that happen in the environment or things like that, so these are a great way to do that, really only 10% of our health is in a clinical setting, so so much more of it is outside of that,” said Kyli Gough, the community health manager.

Applications are open now and close on September 1.

If you are selected, you will be notified on November 1.

For more information, visit this link.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Twin Falls man is dead, while a Jerome man is charged with a felony, following a fatal crash...
Twin Falls man dies, Jerome man is arrested after fatal crash
Jon David Adams, 46, is on the Twin Falls Most Wanted List for August 5, 2023
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jon David Adams
A former Twin Falls pastor is facing child sexual abuse charges.
Former Twin Falls youth pastor indicted on felony charges
A school bus carrying teenagers from the Treasure Valley YMCA summer program crashed on Highway...
UPDATE: Idaho State Police continue to investigate school bus crash on Highway 55
Luke Bryan took to social media on Friday, August 4th to issue a statement about the...
Country star Luke Bryan cancels shows in Nampa and Salt Lake City citing doctor’s orders

Latest News

Wellness Wednesday: Bento Boxes
Wellness Wednesday: Bento Boxes and portion sizes
10/11's Madison Pitsch went to Kohll's Rx to learn more about getting Narcan for free
Senator Crapo works to lower prescription drug prices for Idahoans
Wellness Wednesday: Bento Boxes
Wellness Wednesday: Bento Boxes
Real Estate Today
Real Estate Today: Interest Rates