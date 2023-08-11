Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Jerome man arrested for sexual exploitation of a child

A Jerome man is facing 10 counts of felony sexual exploitative material of a child.
A Jerome man is facing 10 counts of felony sexual exploitative material of a child.(Jerome County Jail)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:37 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Jerome man is facing 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Court records reveal Jerome Police executed a search warrant Wednesday at the home of Jedediah Mortenson, 36.

They collected one cell phone, a manila envelope labeled “woman sketches”, which featured drawings of young girls, drug paraphernalia and a ram for a Play Station.

Jerome Police became aware of the case due to a cybertip from the Idaho Attorney’s General Office.

The files were discovered in a Synchronoss Technology incorporated cloud service, or the cloud service through Verizon Wireless.

Following the tip, a Jerome investigator executed a search warrant for Synchronoss, which produced 46 images. Ten of the images contained obvious child exploitative material, according to records and those represent the initial charges facing Mortenson.

He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on August 18.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Twin Falls man is dead, while a Jerome man is charged with a felony, following a fatal crash...
Twin Falls man dies, Jerome man is arrested after fatal crash
Jon David Adams, 46, is on the Twin Falls Most Wanted List for August 5, 2023
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jon David Adams
Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred just after 10:30 a.m....
Filer man dies after semi versus motorcycle accident near Jerome airport
A former Twin Falls pastor is facing child sexual abuse charges.
Former Twin Falls youth pastor indicted on felony charges
Three teenagers from Utah in a 2022 Ford Bronco, traveling west on I84 near mile marker 209...
Multi-vehicle accident on WB I84 near mile marker 209 slows traffic during afternoon commute

Latest News

Thursday evening's online weather update {8/10/2023}
Josue Carrillo-Coronado is facing first-degree murder charges after allegedly killing Edgar...
Man facing first-degree murder for a 2022 homicide
Three categories of goats were being judged on August 8 at the Jerome County Fair: Pygmy, dairy...
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: County Fair competitions
The free concert will run from 7-9
“The Gathering” concert to be held Friday