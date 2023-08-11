Advertise with Us
Johnny Hardwick, voice actor known for ‘King of the Hill,’ dies

By Gray News staff
Aug. 10, 2023
AUSTIN, Texas (Gray News) - Texas-born voice actor Johnny Hardwick, best known for playing conspiracy theory-minded exterminator Dale Gribble on the primetime animated series “King of the Hill,” died this week at the age of 64, according to several sources.

A medical examiner confirmed to USA Today that police were called to Hardwick’s home in Austin for an urgent welfare check where they found him dead. A cause of death has not been released, but foul play is not suspected.

Hardwick, who was originally hired as a writer on the show, played Hank Hill’s neighbor and friend Dale for its entire run and was set to return for an upcoming reboot on Hulu.

