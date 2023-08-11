More road closures planned as ITD widens I-84 between Jerome and Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — More road closures are coming as the Idaho Transportation Department continues to widen Interstate 84 between Jerome and Twin Falls.

ITD tells KMVT starting next week E 400 S road will be closed as crews work to widen the I-84 bridges.

The closure will be from August 14 to 18 and drivers are advised to watch for detour signs.

“The 400 S road closure, the detour route will take you through Golf Course Road, E Frontage Road, E 300 S, and S 200 E,” said Anne Marie Peacock, Public Information Officer for the Idaho Transportation Department.

