Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

More road closures planned as ITD widens I-84 between Jerome and Twin Falls

ITD will closure E400 S road next week
ITD will closure E400 S road next week(KMVT)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:03 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — More road closures are coming as the Idaho Transportation Department continues to widen Interstate 84 between Jerome and Twin Falls.

ITD tells KMVT starting next week E 400 S road will be closed as crews work to widen the I-84 bridges.

The closure will be from August 14 to 18 and drivers are advised to watch for detour signs.

“The 400 S road closure, the detour route will take you through Golf Course Road, E Frontage Road, E 300 S, and S 200 E,” said Anne Marie Peacock, Public Information Officer for the Idaho Transportation Department.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Twin Falls man is dead, while a Jerome man is charged with a felony, following a fatal crash...
Twin Falls man dies, Jerome man is arrested after fatal crash
Jon David Adams, 46, is on the Twin Falls Most Wanted List for August 5, 2023
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jon David Adams
A former Twin Falls pastor is facing child sexual abuse charges.
Former Twin Falls youth pastor indicted on felony charges
A school bus carrying teenagers from the Treasure Valley YMCA summer program crashed on Highway...
UPDATE: Idaho State Police continue to investigate school bus crash on Highway 55
Luke Bryan took to social media on Friday, August 4th to issue a statement about the...
Country star Luke Bryan cancels shows in Nampa and Salt Lake City citing doctor’s orders

Latest News

The community is invited to help volunteer on Saturday morning from 9:00 to 12:00 at the theater.
Burley Theater on Main Street to return to live performances; looking for the community’s help
Retailers like Target have dedicated back-to-school shopping sections.
Back to School: Supply shopping on a budget
The Twin Falls Public Library holds Splash Pad Storytime Tuesdays in the month of August
Twin Falls Public Library holds Splash Pad Storytime every Tuesday in August
Early presidential primaries could add $1.12B to Georgia’s economy
Secretary of State talks to KMVT about the state’s Presidential Primary issue