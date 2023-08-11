Advertise with Us
Motorcyclists injured in crash on Blue Lakes Boulevard

Two motorcycle riders were transported to the hospital following a crash in Twin Falls Thursday...
Two motorcycle riders were transported to the hospital following a crash in Twin Falls Thursday night.(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 12:12 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two motorcycle riders were transported to the hospital following a crash in Twin Falls Thursday night.

The accident happened around 8:45 p.m., near 144 Blue Lakes Boulevard.

According to Twin Falls Police Sgt. Steven Gassert, a pickup was headed south on Blue Lakes, while a motorcycle was going north. As the motorcycle was taking a left on 2nd Avenue, it collided with the truck.

Both of the occupants on the motorcycle were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Twin Falls Fire, Police and Magic Valley Paramedics responded to the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Twin Falls Police Department.

