Motorcyclists injured in crash on Blue Lakes Boulevard

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two motorcycle riders were transported to the hospital following a crash in Twin Falls Thursday night.

The accident happened around 8:45 p.m., near 144 Blue Lakes Boulevard.

According to Twin Falls Police Sgt. Steven Gassert, a pickup was headed south on Blue Lakes, while a motorcycle was going north. As the motorcycle was taking a left on 2nd Avenue, it collided with the truck.

Both of the occupants on the motorcycle were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Twin Falls Fire, Police and Magic Valley Paramedics responded to the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Twin Falls Police Department.

