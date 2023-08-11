Advertise with Us
'And Then There Were None' debuts this weekend

Play adapted from Agatha Christie’s classic mystery novel, ‘And Then There Were None”
Play adapted from Agatha Christie’s classic mystery novel, ‘And Then There Were None”
Play adapted from Agatha Christie's classic mystery novel, 'And Then There Were None"
By Kole Emplit
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:17 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s a weekend of suspense and mystery, As the highly anticipated play ‘And Then There Were None’ takes center stage in Twin Falls.

Adapted from Agatha Christie’s classic mystery novel, ‘And Then There Were None” promises an evening of intrigue and suspense.

The plot follows ten strangers, each lured to a remote island under mysterious circumstances.

The opening night on Thursday was a tremendous success at the Orpheum Theatre.

“It’s a lot better when there’s an audience there,” director Alexandra Nelson said. “Hearing what they find funny, hearing the gasps, and especially the chatter during intermission, who is it, what is this mystery, is very cool.”

The show has given opportunities for the cast to try out new characters that they have previously been accustomed to.

“This is a character or role that’s very different from what I’ve done before,” said Lauren Hilverda who portrays Vera Claythorne. “I’ve played a lot of things, and been in a lot of things on stage, and especially opening night getting to do it in front of an audience was super fulfilling, so that was awesome.”

Not only new characters but new roles have been provided as well. Archer English, who portrays Anthony Marston, also serves as the assistant director for the show. He’s on stage during the first act in the beginning but then heads into the second half of the show in a director role.

“I just get to watch and take notes and say hey it would be cool if you try this in this scene and see how it works,” English said. “It’s cool being on the other side since I have done a lot of work on stage or more than I have directing.”

Don’t miss this awesome cast, and the chance to be a part of the suspense, as “And Then There Were None” takes the stage.

There will be performances on Friday and Saturday nights at 7 and a Sunday show at 2 pm. Tickets are available online at the Orpheum theatres website and can be purchased at the box office.

