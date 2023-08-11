Twin Falls Public Library holds Splash Pad Storytime every Tuesday in August

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Public Library is hosting its storytime season with special storytimes for pre-elementary kids of all ages.

The library’s youth program holds Splash Pad Storytime at First Federal Park every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in August.

The storytime is open for pre-elementary kids of all ages from babies to four-year-olds.

Children’s Librarian Kasi Allen tells KMVT at the event she will help parents with techniques on how to best learn with their child.

She said during the school year there are specific storytimes for each age group that are designed for their developmental stages, but the Splash Pad Storytime is to help kids get back into learning mode.

“It’s sort of our leaving summer and entering fall, so we’re getting used to sitting, we’re getting used to learning as a group,” said Allen. “So, it’s pretty casual, a little wild, and we’ll do the more structured storytimes in September.”

If parents miss the splash pad on Tuesdays, the library will repeat the same storytime on the Library Lawn on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.

For the full calendar of the events and programs can be found on the Twin Falls Public Library’s website.

