Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Countdown to Kickoff: Gooding Senators look to get back to tradition

Senators look to improve on their 1-7 record last season
Gooding made some changes to their offensive scheme and coaching staff ahead of this season.
Gooding made some changes to their offensive scheme and coaching staff ahead of this season.(KMVT-TV)
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:48 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Gooding Senators football team won only a single game last year, their first of the season, before falling in seven straight games to finish 1-7.

2022 was Gooding’s worst season since 2008.

This year, the Senators made a few changes and hope to get back to the winning ways. They plan on doing so with lots of fast and physical play.

The offense will be led by 6-foot-7 guard Devon Del Toro and senior quarterback Braden Martin who talked about the changes made by this Gooding football program.

“It’s definitely a different role, with the new offense, and it’s a little different. We lost a couple coaches, gained a couple coaches here and there. It’s just been all around a little bit different,” Martin said.

Even with the changes to the offense and coaching staff this offseason, the emphasis on getting back to the Gooding football tradition was stronger than ever.

Head Coach Tanner Baumann wants to guide the Senators back to the days when the program won eight conference titles in a ten-year span and likes what he has seen from his players so far.

“A Refocused attitude [biggest difference between years]. Our mantra has been ‘be at the standard, the Senator standard.’ Just based off our history and success in the past, and we’re going to use that to our advantage this year, hopefully,” Baumann said.

Coach Baumann will find out if his team is able to get back to the Senator standard August 25 when the Senators open their season at home against Jerome.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Twin Falls man is dead, while a Jerome man is charged with a felony, following a fatal crash...
Twin Falls man dies, Jerome man is arrested after fatal crash
Jon David Adams, 46, is on the Twin Falls Most Wanted List for August 5, 2023
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jon David Adams
A former Twin Falls pastor is facing child sexual abuse charges.
Former Twin Falls youth pastor indicted on felony charges
A school bus carrying teenagers from the Treasure Valley YMCA summer program crashed on Highway...
UPDATE: Idaho State Police continue to investigate school bus crash on Highway 55
Luke Bryan took to social media on Friday, August 4th to issue a statement about the...
Country star Luke Bryan cancels shows in Nampa and Salt Lake City citing doctor’s orders

Latest News

The Trojans start their season Week 0 at Cole Valley Christian
Countdown to Kickoff: Wendell will rely on experience
Countdown to Kickoff: Declo ready for more than just a playoff appearance
Countdown to Kickoff: Declo is ready for more than just a playoff appearance
The Hornets have lost in the 2A quarterfinals the last two seasons
Countdown to Kickoff: Declo is ready for more than just a playoff appearance
The Trojans start their season Week 0 at Cole Valley Christian
Countdown to Kickoff: Wendell will rely on experience