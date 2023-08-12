Countdown to Kickoff: Gooding Senators look to get back to tradition

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Gooding Senators football team won only a single game last year, their first of the season, before falling in seven straight games to finish 1-7.

2022 was Gooding’s worst season since 2008.

This year, the Senators made a few changes and hope to get back to the winning ways. They plan on doing so with lots of fast and physical play.

The offense will be led by 6-foot-7 guard Devon Del Toro and senior quarterback Braden Martin who talked about the changes made by this Gooding football program.

“It’s definitely a different role, with the new offense, and it’s a little different. We lost a couple coaches, gained a couple coaches here and there. It’s just been all around a little bit different,” Martin said.

Even with the changes to the offense and coaching staff this offseason, the emphasis on getting back to the Gooding football tradition was stronger than ever.

Head Coach Tanner Baumann wants to guide the Senators back to the days when the program won eight conference titles in a ten-year span and likes what he has seen from his players so far.

“A Refocused attitude [biggest difference between years]. Our mantra has been ‘be at the standard, the Senator standard.’ Just based off our history and success in the past, and we’re going to use that to our advantage this year, hopefully,” Baumann said.

Coach Baumann will find out if his team is able to get back to the Senator standard August 25 when the Senators open their season at home against Jerome.

