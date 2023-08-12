Advertise with Us
Countdown to Kickoff: Kimberly returns plenty of offensive firepower

The Bulldogs look to win their first conference title since 2018
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:41 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Despite making the playoffs seven of the last eight seasons, the Kimberly football team hasn’t won a conference title since 2018.

This year, the Bulldogs believe the 3A Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference is theirs to lose.

Kimberly has 14 seniors, and returns most of their production from last year’s playoff team.

The Bulldog offense will have some firepower, like normal, with receivers like Kasen Hammond and Mason Jensen. Senior quarterback Kade Larson also has a year of starting experience under his belt. He threw for 2,700 yards and ran for nearly 700 last season.

With the same core skill players this fall for Kimberly, watch out, 3A.

“Helps a lot with confidence, knowing what I’m doing and knowing I have people that’ll help me out every step of the way,” Larson said. “I’ve been here, I’ve done that, and so it kind of helps just knowing what I can do and how I can do what I do to help everybody else.”

But Kimberly knows they can’t just fly around the field. They have to be physical, and it all starts with senior running back and linebacker, Michael Goff.

“We’re led by returning All-State middle linebacker Michael Goff,” Head Coach Joe Dille said. “He sets the tone for us, we did miss him at the end of last season, so going into the last game with Gooding and the playoff game, he wasn’t there, and it showed.”

“We’re going to make the most out of it really, we got guys that love this game and don’t want it to be over, so they’re going to make the most of each play,” Goff said.

Kimberly starts their season August 25 on the road against Snake River.

