Ferreira tabbed as first-ever CSI soccer coach

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Alex Ferreira is the first face of College of Southern Idaho soccer.

Ferreira, an Indiana native, was announced as the first CSI soccer coach in school history Friday. The school announced the addition of a men’s and women’s soccer program in May. CSI plans to start play in the fall of 2024.

“It’s a great opportunity to create the program to your liking to your standings,” Ferreira said. “Very few places offer you an opportunity to be a legacy.”

Ferreira has plenty of high-level soccer experience. He played at Earlham College, a Division III school in Indiana, before playing in the United Premier Soccer League and in the Spanish fifth division.

Most recently, he coached in the Women’s Premier Soccer League in the United States with the SoCal Reds. Before this, Ferreira spent four years coaching in Spain.

He helped coach a women’s team in the Spanish First Division and was a co-founder of Sporting Club Madrid. According to a CSI press release, “It (Sporting Club Madrid) is an international project created to provide a platform for players from around the world to enter the European game.”

“Learning the game through another lens, so to speak, has been a good experience for me, and I think in terms the coaching formation that I’ve had, the learning I’ve had, I’ll bring that to Idaho,” Ferreira said.

Ferreira’s first order of business will be recruiting two full teams of 24 players. CSI will hire another head coach in the spring. Alex will be the head coach of one team and an assistant with the other.

“He has high morals, high standards, he’s played and been around a lot of really high-caliber soccer, but he’s also very down to earth at the same time,” said CSI Athletic Director Joel Bate. “He’s going to represent our values at CSI very well, and taking those (values) out into the community.”

KMVT will have more from Ferreira’s hiring Sunday night.

