Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries

Former Idaho gubernatorial candidate and political activist Ammon Bundy arrested Friday evening at a football fundraiser for his son in Emmett

Video on his social media account shows him being handcuffed and escorted out of venue
Ammon Bundy arrested in Emmett while attending football fundraiser for Emmett High School.
Ammon Bundy arrested in Emmett while attending football fundraiser for Emmett High School.(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 5:11 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Former Idaho gubernatorial candidate and political activist Ammon Bundy was arrested on Friday evening in Emmett on an outstanding warrant and will remain in custody at the Gem County Jail.

This is just the latest in a long string of interactions with law enforcement for his outspoken political views.

District Judge Lynn Norton from Idaho’s 4th Judicial District issued the warrant for Bundy’s arrest after he violated a court order to avoid witness harassment and intimidation, since the ruling that awarded St. Luke’s Health System and others $52 million in damages in the defamation case.

According to a report in the Idaho Stateman, Bundy’s bond was set at $10,000, and as of Saturday morning it has still not been posted. If he isn’t able to post bond, then he will spend the weekend in jail and be held over to appear before a judge in Gem County on Monday morning.

Bundy was arrested while attending his son’s football fundraiser for Emmett High School that was held on Friday evening, according to a post on Bundy’s account on the social media platform, X.

Video posted on his account shows Bundy being handcuffed and escorted out of the venue.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jon David Adams, 46, is on the Twin Falls Most Wanted List for August 5, 2023
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jon David Adams
Two motorcycle riders were transported to the hospital following a crash in Twin Falls Thursday...
Motorcyclists injured in crash on Blue Lakes Boulevard
A former Twin Falls pastor is facing child sexual abuse charges.
Former Twin Falls youth pastor indicted on felony charges
Luke Bryan took to social media on Friday, August 4th to issue a statement about the...
Country star Luke Bryan cancels shows in Nampa and Salt Lake City citing doctor’s orders
Josue Carrillo-Coronado is facing first-degree murder charges after allegedly killing Edgar...
Man facing first-degree murder for a 2022 homicide

Latest News

Fatal crash generic
Rexburg man dies in head-on crash south of Rigby
The investigation into the shooting of the two dogs on Interstate 84 in Minidoka County back in...
Response to Heyburn Police shooting of family dogs
Two independent investigations conclude officers justified in the shooting of two dogs on I84
Friday evening's online weather update {8/11/2023}