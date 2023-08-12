Former Idaho gubernatorial candidate and political activist Ammon Bundy arrested Friday evening at a football fundraiser for his son in Emmett

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Former Idaho gubernatorial candidate and political activist Ammon Bundy was arrested on Friday evening in Emmett on an outstanding warrant and will remain in custody at the Gem County Jail.

This is just the latest in a long string of interactions with law enforcement for his outspoken political views.

District Judge Lynn Norton from Idaho’s 4th Judicial District issued the warrant for Bundy’s arrest after he violated a court order to avoid witness harassment and intimidation, since the ruling that awarded St. Luke’s Health System and others $52 million in damages in the defamation case.

According to a report in the Idaho Stateman, Bundy’s bond was set at $10,000, and as of Saturday morning it has still not been posted. If he isn’t able to post bond, then he will spend the weekend in jail and be held over to appear before a judge in Gem County on Monday morning.

Bundy was arrested while attending his son’s football fundraiser for Emmett High School that was held on Friday evening, according to a post on Bundy’s account on the social media platform, X.

Video posted on his account shows Bundy being handcuffed and escorted out of the venue.

