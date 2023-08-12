Advertise with Us
Rexburg man dies in head-on crash south of Rigby

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:32 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Rexburg man was killed following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 20 in Jefferson County early Friday afternoon.

Idaho State Police say a 19-year-old man from Mattawa, Washington, was traveling eastbound near milepost 320 in a Honda Accord, when he lost control of his vehicle, drove through the median, into westbound traffic, and struck a Nissan Murano head-on.

The driver of the Nissan, a 22-year-old man from Rexburg, died at the scene. His passenger, a 24-year-old woman from Rigby, was transported to the hospital.

Everyone wore their seat belts.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

