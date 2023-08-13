First week of high school football practice gives every team a fresh start

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the first day of school right around the corner, this week was full of high school football practices as teams look to get ready before yet another football season.

The first week of practices is typically a time to get everyone back into the swing of things and get up to speed on schemes and goals for the year.

Whether it’s a team looking to improve on their record from last year or compete for a state title, every team has an ultimate end of the year goal that starts this week.

While full pad practices weren’t allowed until at least the fifth day of practice, which would have been yesterday for teams who didn’t do two-a-day practices.

The majority of teams however will begin full padded practice next week leading up to Week Zero.

Wendell’s head football coach was very happy with his team’s performance over the first week on Thursday afternoon.

“I feel like it’s been a great week, we’ve got after it, two-a-days, our last two a day practice was just now. Kids are a little burnt out, but we had a good week overall, a lot of excitement and the kids are out there flying around,” Wendell Head Football Coach John Helmandollar said.

While coaches have their own view of the game, the players are what make high school football what it is.

Most teams that have success in high school football have a great group of seniors who are looking to go out with a bang.

The preseason number six team in Class 3A (according to MaxPreps) Kimberly is looking to do just that, while also making sure they enjoy the ride while it lasts.

“Oh yeah, I’m always excited. Football goes by fast, and you hear everyone saying how fast it goes and it’s just so true and I’m just trying to make the most of senior season,” said Kimberly High School senior running back Michael Goff.

If you’re looking for team-by-team previews of your favorite Magic Valley high school football teams, click this link to follow along with our “Countdown to Kickoff” series leading up to Week One of the football season beginning on August 25.

