A local organization was hard at work Saturday morning volunteering their time to install a sidewalk at the Jerome Senior Center

To help senior center members enter and exit the building safely
By Gina Jameson and Heatherann Wagner
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:01 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Members of the Snake River Elks Lodge #2807 volunteered their time to help the senior center to install a sidewalk to help senior center members and guests safely navigate out of one of the existing doors. We spoke to one of the lodge members about Saturday’s activities.

Larry Scheer, who is their chairman of the lodge’s community projects committee said that “The problem was that they had an entrance or an exit door that just led out into grass, and a lot of folks that attend the senior center are either using walkers or wheelchairs even sometimes, and they’re not able to navigate across the grass. And so, we thought that putting in a sidewalk would be a great help to these folks. "

The Snake River Elks Lodge in Jerome became aware of the situation a while back according to Scheer, so the members jumped at the chance to help and set out to collect donations and materials from the community.

Scheer said, “Everyone here is a volunteer, no one is getting paid. In addition, our concrete was donated by Idaho Materials and Construction, the pumping was handled by Lonesome Dove Concrete and Pumping; and we also had equipment rentals from TLC Rentals in Wendell, and it’s all donated its all free of charge. And we’re here to do community service projects.”

The Snake River Elks Lodge is located on highway 93 at the 93 Golf Ranch in Jerome, and they are always looking for ways to volunteer in the community. As well as looking for individuals willing to volunteer their time. If you’d like more information on the Snake River Elks Lodge, just stop by their location.

