Twin Falls first responders called to the canyon near Murtaugh to rescue fallen hiker Saturday night

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Not much information is known at this time, but according to Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Lori Stewart, a 50-year-old female fell while on a hike in the canyon at around 7:30pm Saturday evening.

Stewart stated that rescuers are working to repel to the woman who is conscious. It’s unknown how she fell, the exact location and how serious her injuries are at this time.

Air St. Luke’s, SORT, Rock Creek Fire, Twin Falls Sheriff Search and Rescue, and Magic Valley Paramedics are working on the canyon near Murtaugh.

We’ll have more information as soon as it becomes available.

